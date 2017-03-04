Marvin James, 71. (Photo: Norfolk Police Department)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Police were working to find a missing man with dementia Saturday night.

Detective said Marvin W. James, 71, walked out of Sentara Norfolk General Hospital's Emergency Department around midnight on March 3.

James is legally blind and needs medications.

He last was seen wearing a dark gray, long-sleeved shirt, black pants, and dark shoes.

James stands approximately 5’11” tall and weighs 175 pounds. He has a slender build. He has gray and brown hair, brown eyes, and a dark complexion.

Anyone who sees James or knows where he is can contact Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

