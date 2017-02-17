Norfolk residents invited to drop off E-waste at Division of Towing

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Norfolk residents are invited to drop off electronic waste at the Division of Towing, starting Tuesday, February 21.
The facility, located at 1188-A Lance Road, will close this weekend for President's Day weekend. Regular business hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Items that can be dropped off include computers, televisions and other electronic devices. View a list of acceptable items here.
For more information, call 757-664-6510 or visit Norfolk.com/waste.
