Norfolk School Board hits the brakes on budget discussion

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) – It was a full house at the Norfolk School Board meeting on Wednesday night.

Parents, teachers and community members crowded inside to have their voices heard about next year’s budget. Another hot item was the programs for students with disabilities.

"The Norfolk school board is failing kids with disabilities," said parent Christine DeHaven.

Christine DeHaven wants the school board to help her 14-year-old son with disabilities to get the education, she says he deserves.

DeHaven said, "I feel like I'm not asking for the world. I'm just asking that my son learn how to read, learn math and to count money so he can be a productive member of our community."

She is on a mission to make sure her son Dylan gets a diploma in his hand and she's not the only one fighting for her child.

"Your school hasn't been able to properly teach my child," said a local dad in the crowd.

Parents are demanding more programs designed to help children with disabilities such as after school tutoring and unique learning strategies.

"I want more accountability for our students with special needs. There needs to be researched based methods used to teach these children and it's not being done," said DeHaven.

Norfolk Public School’s Spokeswoman, Khalilah LeGrand, says this is an ongoing issue that has been brought up in the past and will continue be looked into.

"We meet on a weekly basis and we talk about these challenges," LeGrand said. "But it's important to realize that you don't turn a ship around like a speedboat. It takes time, but we continue to talk about those.”

As for DeHaven she says if nothing is done to help her son in school, she plans to possibly home school him. Others are hoping a solution is reached soon, so other children won't be overlooked.

The Norfolk Public School Board was expected to vote on the budget Wednesday night.

Many people said they don't like the proposed budget with a $9.5 million gap because it would include cuts to gifted programs and possibly lay off teachers and may defund the arts and music programs.

The board decided to meet again next week to continue the budget discussion before meeting with city council.

