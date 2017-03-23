Norfolk schools request $10M more from city

(Photo: 13News Now)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A battle for the budget is getting started in the City of Norfolk.

Norfolk Public Schools is asking the city to contribute about $10 million more than it does right now, according to our partners at The Virginian-Pilot.

They found the school division's $329 million plan is about $7 million bigger than the current budget. The school system says it needs the money to cover rising health care premiums and retirement contributions.

The budget cuts nearly 50 positions, but restores nine gifted resource teacher jobs that were originally on the chopping block.

© 2017 WVEC-TV