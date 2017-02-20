Norfolk seeing uptick in residential building construction

A bird's eye view of Norfolk, Virginia at night (Photo: Thinkstock Photos, NathanIngramPhotography)

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - Norfolk is seeing a burst of residential building construction.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that 1,435 new dwelling units received residential building permits in 2016. Officials say that's the most since at least 2000, which is as far back as staff members have looked.

The average amount of residential building permits handed out over the last five years was 824.

City Planner Jeremy Sharp called 2016 a "banner year" for residential building in Norfolk.

He says about 260 units were demolished in 2016. That means there was a net increase of more than 1,175 units in Norfolk. Most of those were additional apartments.

Officials attribute the increase to an improving economy.

