Norfolk Sheriff Bob McCabe retiring after 23 years

Sheriff Bob McCabe announces retirement

Staff , WVEC 1:27 PM. EST December 30, 2016

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Norfolk Sheriff Bob McCabe announced Friday he will be retiring Feb. 1, 2017.

McCabe took the office of sheriff in 1994 and has spent over 30 years working in law enforcement and corrections.

Colonel Joe Baron will take over as sheriff in February until the general election on Nov. 7, 2017.

Norfolk Sheriff Bob McCabe Retirement Announcement by 13News Now on Scribd


