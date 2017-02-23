Lt. Meryah Breeden (Photo: 13News Now)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Despite the strides that have been made, there are many in the LBGTQ community who struggle to open up about their sexuality at work. The Norfolk Sheriff's Office is taking steps to ensure people feel comfortable in their work environment by creating two LGBT liaison positions.

"Being a lesbian, you know, when you join an organization, you're just not sure how people are gonna feel about it," said Lieutenant Meryah Breeden. "You're not sure what they're gonna say about it. So you kind of keep to yourself, and you don't really talk about those things,"

Breeden was named the NSO's new LGBT liaison. Corporal Xavier Kent is the assistant liaison.

"Once an organization says, 'Hey, we love everybody, we care about everybody, we're behind you,' it makes you feel that much more empowered," said Breeden.

Breenden said she'll be an ear for people to express themselves at work. She'll also work on policy and coordinate the department's involvement in LGBT events. Stacie-Walls-Beegle with the LGBT Center of Hampton Roads tells 13News Now she's happy to see this position created, but said there's more work to be done in Hampton Roads overall.

"In Virginia and in Norfolk, you do not have legal protection for your sexual identity and your sexual preference, and so out individuals do feel like there are times when depending on who your boss is or what you're work environment is, you may not be able to be out," said Walls-Beegle.

