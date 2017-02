(Photo: Norfolk SPCA)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Staff and volunteers at the Norfolk SPCA are hoping to get all the dogs adopted before shelter renovations start.

In a Facebook Live post, the shelter staff showed off materials that are ready in place for the reno.

The adoption fee for the dogs will be reduced between February 12 and February 26 to $12.50.

