NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Plenty of students hold down a job while in college, such as working in the library or the dining hall. But imagine trying to earn your degree while playing professional football. One senior at Norfolk State University is doing just that.

Deon King just returned to NSU to finish his degree. King, who plays middle linebacker for the Indianapolis Colts, is studying Building Construction Technology.

"I want to start building homes for the underprivileged youth, because I feel everybody needs a home to go to, and feel safe and comfortable," said King.

While he studies, he's also volunteering and interning with the City of Norfolk.

His love of football started at an early age, even before the northern Virginia native played Pop Warner youth football.

"My mom put the ball in my crib," he said. King's whole family, including his five sisters, are his biggest cheerleaders.

"With playing in the NFL and graduating school, you can't tell me anything. You can't tell me I can't do anything. So anything is possible, and I believe it." he added.

In April, King is heading back to Indianapolis for training with the team.

"Everybody is there for mandatory workouts. And we get to be on the field with each other, do 7-on-7, 11-on-11," he said. Professors at Norfolk State are adjusting his exam schedule, so he'll be able to fulfill his credits, and graduate.

