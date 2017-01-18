Norfolk to receive nearly $23M for new Camp Allen Elementary School

13NewsNow.com (Photo: 13News Now)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- The City of Norfolk and Norfolk Public Schools will receive a multi-million dollar grant from the U.S. Department of Defense for the demolition and new construction of Camp Allen Elementary School.

Virginia Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced the $22,948,800 grant Wednesday which will be funded under the Department of Defense’s Public Schools on Military Installations Program.

Camp Allen Elementary is located at Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads, which is home to the U.S. Fleet Forces Command, Joint Staff Hampton Roads, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Command, Naval Submarine Forces, Atlantic; and Naval Reserve Forces Command. The majority of students at the school are the children of military personnel.

In making the funds available, the Department of Defense's Office of Economic Adjustment is required to give priority consideration to military installations with schools having the most serious capacity needs or facility condition deficiencies. The program requires that local districts provide 20 percent of matching funds to go towards the costs of construction.

Officials say the new school will serve 571 students in pre-K through fifth grade.

