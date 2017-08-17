NSU basketball players, former player accused of assault

From left: Dominique Harper, Derrik Jamerson, and Gabrielle Swinson

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Two Norfolk State University basketball players and one former player are facing charges of assault, police say.

Derrik Jamerson, Dominique Harper and Gabrielle Swinson were each charged with assault by mob following an incident on Sunday.

Police say that shortly after 3 o'clock that morning, officers were called to DePaul Hospital, where they found a woman who claimed she had been assaulted earlier that night by two unknown women. Her injuries were not life-threatening.

The circumstances surrounding the alleged assault are unknown.

All the student-athletes have been suspended from team activities, according to NSU Athletics Director Marty Miller.

Swinson, 21, is a senior guard from Virginia Beach, and a graduate from First Colonial High School. 22-year-old Harper, who is also a guard, was a senior last season and is no longer eligible to play.

Jamerson, 19, does not appear to be on the active roster, but NSU confirmed he signed a letter of intent to play the 2017-2018 season. He previously played for Owens Community College in Perrysburg, Ohio.

The athletics program has not and will not comment further until the investigation into the accusations is complete.

All three suspects have been released on bond.

