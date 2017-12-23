Ocean View Elementary School floods after sprinkler goes off

(Photo: 13News Now)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Fire officials responded to a fire alarm at Ocean View Elementary School around 11:45 a.m. on Dec. 23.

Battalion Chief Milligan told 13News Now when crews got to the school, they found a sprinkler head in the main foyer activated.

Milligan said there was flooding on the first floor of the school, which extended about 50 feet down a hallway and into the main office, gym and a couple of other rooms.

There is no word on what caused the alarm and sprinkler system to go off; however, since the sprinkler system was activated, the Fire Marshal will investigate the incident, he said.

Milligan also said he didn't think there was any serious damage from all the water.

The school is one of Norfolk's two newest schools. It opened in September this year.

