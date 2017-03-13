ODU launches 'Day of Giving' to raise scholarship money for students

(Photo: ODU)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Old Dominion University is calling on students, alumni, and members of the community to help raise scholarship funds for 86 students.

The event is called the "Day of Giving." The school also refers to it as the "24-hour Roar" which is a nod to lion mascot Big Blue.

ODU has mounted the campaign before. This is the first time it is attempting to hit its fundraising target in a single day.

Assistant Director of Annual Giving Kristal Audain said the hope is that the university's impact throughout Hampton Roads will encourage everyone -- even those who never attended the school -- to back the effort.

"The Monarchs are all over the place. We're growing," Audain told 13News Now. "The campus has become a great resource for everyone in Hampton Roads, so we want everyone to support."

ODU's Day of Giving officially kicks off at 8 a.m Tuesday, March 14. You can donate here or call 1-844-261-8471.

