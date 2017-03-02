ODU responds to racist video with YouTube video of its own

(Photo: YouTube)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Old Dominion University uploaded a video to YouTube Thursday in response to a video that surfaced on the website last month that contained racial slurs and hate speech.

The school's response is entitled ODU Monarchs Rise Up, and it features members of the college community including its president, John Broderick.

"I still remain sickened by what I saw and heard during that YouTube video," Broderick said as he addressed the camera. "I'm so strengthened each and every day where I talk to our students here on campus because I realize their commitment to making this an inclusive place never wavers."

The video to which Broderick referred opened with a girl wearing an Old Dominion University sweatshirt. What followed was a rap that promoted "white power" and encouraged violence against the black community.

One student in the video response uploaded Thursday stated, "ODU really takes pride in the inclusion and diversity that takes place on campus, and the video that circulated on February 20 just goes against all, like, the principles that they established."

The Old Dominion University Police Department is continuing its investigation into the source of the racist video.

Chief of Police Rhonda Harris sent a letter to members of the college community Wednesday to update them on the progress of the investigation. She wrote, in part:

University Housing officials confirmed the video was not filmed in an Old Dominion residence hall. Likewise, we investigated tips forwarded by concerned members of the community, which resulted in clearing several women who had been incorrectly implicated on social media. So far, we have found no evidence that any member of our community was involved.

