ODU sends alert following off-campus shooting

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Old Dominion University sent out an alert on Thursday to students and staff about an off-campus shooting.

Police dispatch reports the shooting happened around 1:50 p.m. in the 1000 block of 50th Street, in the Highland Park neighborhood.

ODU Assistant Vice President Giovanna M. Genard sent out a message, relaying information from Norfolk Police.

"One person was shot and taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with what is believed to be non-life threatening injuries," Genard said in the message. "Two people of interest have been detained."

According to Genard, police say there is no ongoing threat.

Norfolk police say the shooting victim is an adult, and they ask that anyone with any information contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

