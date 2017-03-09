ODU student diagnosed with meningitis; health officials contact others

meningitis word displayed on tablet (Photo: HUNG KUO CHUN)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Old Dominion University notified the college community that a student who was out of town on spring break contracted bacterial meningitis.

The notification said a doctor diagnosed the student who was receiving treatment.

As a precaution, the Virginia Department of Health contacted five people who had contact with the student to begin treatment that prevents infection from developing.

ODU's Medical Director of Student Health Services Dr. Robert F. Dunker released a statement:

Although there is no danger to the Old Dominion community as a result of this situation, the University’s Student Health Services medical team is following all health and safety protocols and will continue to work with the Virginia Department of Health.



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says meningococcal disease typically is not transmitted by routine or casual contact. It is spread through saliva and by prolonged, close contact with an infected person. The CDC recommends all college students get immunized against meningococcal disease prior to starting college and Virginia law requires people age 16 or older to be immunized.



Old Dominion said that students can contact the University’s Student Health Services with any questions at 757-683-3132.

