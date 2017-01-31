ODU students hold solidarity rally in response to Trump ban

ODU students hold a solidarity rally in response to President Trump's executive order concerning immigration. (Photo: Steven Graves, 13News Now)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Many groups are voicing their opinions after President Donald Trump's immigration order. Now Old Dominion University students are holding a solidarity rally, meant to encourage unity.

"Coming together to stand in solidarity with immigrants, most specifically Muslims," said Elle Wells, who is a member of the group ODU Democrats. More than 200 students are planning to participate in a Solidarity Rally hosted by the organization. It is in response to President Trump's order that prevents people from seven Muslim countries from traveling into the states.

"I think that Donald Trump's action effectively does say that if you're a part of a different religion than his and if you're not white, you're pretty much aren't welcome here, is the vibe that I get from him," said Wells.

HAPPENING NOW: ODU Students protest Immigration ban. Hundreds have showed up. #13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/PLfNztT6uZ — Steven Graves (@13StevenGraves) January 31, 2017

Trump tweeted Sunday that his order is not a Muslim ban. He said, "This is not about religion - this is about terror and keeping our country safe."

However, not everyone feels that way. Thousands of protesters across the country are in response to Trump'0s executive order.

The ODU rally is being held from 12:15 - 1:15 at the Webb Center at 1301 W. 49th Street, Norfolk.

ODU Protesters now taking to the streets of Norfolk. #13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/goHbcO55RT — Steven Graves (@13StevenGraves) January 31, 2017

