ODU students plan solidarity rally in response to Trump ban

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Many groups are voicing their opinions after President Donald Trump's immigration order. Now Old Dominion University students are planning a solidarity rally in response. The goal is to encourage unity.

"Coming together to stand in solidarity with immigrants, most specifically Muslims," said Elle Wells, who is a member of the group ODU Democrats. More than 200 students are planning to participate in a Solidarity Rally hosted by the organization. It is in response to President Trump's order that prevents people from seven Muslim countries from traveling into the states.

"I think that Donald Trump's action effectively does say that if you're a part of a different religion than his and if you're not white, you're pretty much aren't welcome here, is the vibe that I get from him," said Wells.

Trump tweeted Sunday that his order is not a Muslim ban. He said, "This is not about religion - this is about terror and keeping our country safe."

However, not everyone feels that way. Thousands of protesters across the country are in response to Trump'0s executive order.

If you're interested in the ODU rally, it's scheduled for Tuesday, from 12:15 - 1:15 at the Webb Center at 1301 W. 49th Street, Norfolk.

