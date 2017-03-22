Old cigar building project faces deadline

(Photo: 13News Now)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Wednesday is an important deadline for a crumbling historic building in Norfolk.

Developer Andy McCullough wants to turn the old American Cigar Company factory on East Princess Anne Road into an apartment complex.

Back in November, city council told McCullough to secure funding for the project by March 22. If he didn't, the city threatened to demolish what's left of the building.

If the project does move forward, construction could begin next month.

