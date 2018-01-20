One person dead after apartment complex catches fire in Norfolk

(Photo: Norfolk Fire-Rescue)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- The Norfolk Fire Marshal's Office is investigating what caused an apartment complex to catch fire Saturday morning.

Crews responded to the fire around 7 a.m. in the 6200 block of Chesapeake Blvd. They found flames on the second and third floors of the building.

A spokesperson for the fire department said someone was found during the primary search of a second-floor apartment. The person was taken to a local hospital but later died. The cause of death has not been determined yet.

No other injuries were reported.

In total, six apartment units were damaged and at least three were deemed uninhabitable, according to the fire department.

At least five residents have been placed with the American Red Cross.

Norfolk Police tweeted about the incident Saturday morning. They said Chesapeake Blvd Northbound was closed as of about 9 a.m. Drivers were asked to avoid the area if possible.

