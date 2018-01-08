One person dead, firefighter injured in Norfolk house fire

(Photo: Norfolk Fire-Rescue)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Flames tore through a home in Norfolk, killing one person and send two others to the hospital, including a firefighter battling the blaze.

Crews battled the flames for more than an hour in the 700 block of 35th Street on Sunday night.

Firefighters had to break their way into the home. Once inside, they found someone dead in a second-floor bedroom.

A firefighter was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening medical issues. The other victim is being treated at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

