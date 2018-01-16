One person hurt during overnight fire in Norfolk

(Photo: Norfolk Fire-Rescue)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- One person is in the hospital after a house fire on West 28th Street.

It happened just after 1 a.m. Tuesday. Fire crews arrived to see smoke and were pouring out of the two-story home. Part of the roof also collapsed.

The flames were under control within an hour.

The person in the hospital is being treated for non-life threatening burns.

Investigators are still looking into the cause of the fire.

© 2018 WVEC-TV