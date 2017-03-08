Optima Health coming to former retail space, bringing 200 jobs to Norfolk

(Photo: Philip Townsend, 13News Now)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Optima Health is the second tenant that will move into the former JCPenney building at 880 North Military Highway.

The city purchased the property at the Gallery at Military Circle three years ago. The $18 million investment was meant to help transform the Military Circle Corridor.

The company will add 200 jobs to support a contract awarded to it by the Commonwealth of Virginia.

“We are proud that Norfolk continues as a leader in job growth and attracting outstanding and dynamic companies. We are excited to welcome Optima Health to Norfolk. Team Norfolk deserves credit for being nimble and innovative in attracting Optima to this site.” said Mayor Kenneth C. Alexander. “Let’s continue our momentum as a leader in job growth across the Hampton Roads region.”

Movement Mortgage previously committed to locating in the former retail space along North Military Highway. It and Optima Health are bringing more than 1,000 employees to the property.

“The Military Circle location was perfect for our needs,” Said Michael M. Dudley, President and Chief Executive Officer of Optima Health. “The City of Norfolk offered us the ability to place our entire customer service team on one floor, they were willing to work quickly so we could get in the space immediately and the location is centrally located allowing us to maximize our recruiting efforts.”

