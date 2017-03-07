Partners wanted for bike share program

Women try out bike share bicycles in the Bloomingdale neighborhood of Washington, DC. A similar program could soon come to Norfolk. (Photo: EVA HAMBACH)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A bike share program could be coming to Norfolk very soon.

According to our partners at the Virginian-Pilot, the goal is to have a couple of stations and about 50 bikes road-ready by this summer.

One of the more ambitious plans would bring the program to Old Dominion University, Park Place, NSU, and the Virginia Zoo.

The goal is to have this cost nothing to the city. City leaders are counting on business leaders to step up, and sponsor the bikes.

The city hopes to have 10 sponsors put their brand on five bikes and a station. The cost to do that is about $9,000 a year for three years.

