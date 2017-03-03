PBR country bar coming to Waterside District

(Photo: Waterside District)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- The iconic PBR (Professional Bull Riders) country bar is officially coming to the new Waterside District in Norfolk.

When it opens in April, this will be the second PBR country bar in Hampton Roads.

The bar is said to feature a dance floor, private outdoor patio and the signature mechanical bull. Country music stars such as Luke Bryan and Justin Moore have also been known to throw live concerts at other PBR venues.

The bar will join Guy Fieri’s Smokehouse, Blue Moon Taphouse, Cogan's Pizza, Starr Hill, and other restaurants in Waterside District.

On the last Friday of each month, the country bar will honor local and visiting heroes by offering special discounts for military (current and past), police, fire and emergency medical service (EMS) workers.

