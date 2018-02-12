WVEC
Pedestrian seriously hurt after crash in Downtown Norfolk, driver charged

Staff , WVEC 10:32 AM. EST February 12, 2018

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A man was seriously injured after being hit by an SUV in Downtown Norfolk.

It happened at the intersection of Plume and Granby Streets around 4:45 p.m. Sunday.

Police said the driver lost control and hit the man while he was standing outside a restaurant. 

The driver of the SUV, John H. Vanderwilt of Chesapeake, has been charged with driving under the influence.

The victim remains in the hospital in critical condition. 


 

