Pedestrian seriously hurt after crash in Downtown Norfolk, driver charged

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A man was seriously injured after being hit by an SUV in Downtown Norfolk.
It happened at the intersection of Plume and Granby Streets around 4:45 p.m. Sunday.
Police said the driver lost control and hit the man while he was standing outside a restaurant.
The driver of the SUV, John H. Vanderwilt of Chesapeake, has been charged with driving under the influence.
The victim remains in the hospital in critical condition.
