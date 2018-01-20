People set to gather for 2nd annual Women's March in Norfolk

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 21: Protesters flood Independence Avenue during the Women's March on Washington January 21, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Matt Francisco/AU Photo Collective)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- People across Hampton Roads are set to gather Sunday to mark the one-year anniversary of the Women's March on Washington.

RELATED: Large number of people gather in Norfolk for "Sister March"

The Hampton Roads Women's March Forward and "Girls Take Granby" kick-off rally starts at noon in front of the Half Moone Cruise and Celebration Center in Norfolk. The march begins at 12:45 p.m.

SEE ALSO: Is the Women's March more inclusive this year?

According to a Facebook page set up for the event, Sunday's rally and march "exists to advance peaceful and positive progress in our communities, with the goal of ensuring all women and their allies persist in civic and political roles moving into 2018."

© 2018 WVEC-TV