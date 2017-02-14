Person accused of trespassing at Maury High School charged

Ricardo Whyte, 18, is accused of trespassing at Maury High School on February 13, 2017. (Photo: Norfolk Police Department)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Police said 18-year-old Ricardo A. Whyte faces a charge of Trespassing after he entered Maury High School on Monday.

A spokeswoman for Norfolk Public Schools said during the school's lunch period, staff members saw an unidentified man inside the school.

Staff members contacted the school resource officer. The man ran off.

Officer Daniel Hudson with Norfolk Police Department told 13News Now that about two hours later, police conducted a traffic stop at Princess Anne Road and Granby Street. They believed the car was involved in the trespassing incident.

Investigators said Whyte, who lives in the 4300 block of Trafton Arch in Virgnia Beach, was a passenger in the car.

Police took him into custody on an outstanding warrant for probation violation. They later charged him with Trespassing.

School administrators sent out this alert to parents via the school's notification system:

"This morning there was a trespasser in the cafeteria during lunch. When confronted by security and the School Resource Officer the trespasser ran from the building. The Norfolk Police Department is currently investigating the incident."

Whyte was in the Norfolk City Jail late Tuesday with no bond set.

