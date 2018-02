Crime tape, stock image. (Photo: Luka Lajst, Thinkstock)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Police dispatch told 13News Now a person was shot in the leg Thursday morning.

The shooting happened in the 600 block of Grayson Street around 3 a.m.

Dispatch said the person's injury was non-life threatening.

Police have not released any information about the incident.

