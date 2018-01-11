Person jumps from 2nd floor during Norfolk apartment fire

Fire truck from the City of Norfolk (Photo: Norfolk Website)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Firefighters say a person jumped to safety after a second-story apartment caught on fire on Thursday afternoon.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue were called out to the 2800 block of Early Street just before 1 p.m.

Officials say the fire started in the kitchen, and a person jumped from the apartment to get to safety.

The person is being transported to the hospital.

No one else was injured during the fire.

