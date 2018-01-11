WVEC
Person jumps from 2nd floor during Norfolk apartment fire

Staff , WVEC 1:27 PM. EST January 11, 2018

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Firefighters say a person jumped to safety after a second-story apartment caught on fire on Thursday afternoon. 

Norfolk Fire and Rescue were called out to the 2800 block of Early Street just before 1 p.m. 

Officials say the fire started in the kitchen, and a person jumped from the apartment to get to safety. 

The person is being transported to the hospital. 

No one else was injured during the fire. 

 

