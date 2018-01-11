WVEC
Person jumps from second floor to escape fire in Norfolk

Staff , WVEC 5:41 PM. EST January 11, 2018

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Firefighters said a person jumped to safety after a second-story apartment caught fire Thursday afternoon. 

Norfolk Fire-Rescue crews were in the 2800 block of Early St. just before 1 p.m. 

Firefighters said the fire started in the kitchen, and a person jumped from the apartment to get to safety. 

Medics took the person to the hospital.

No other person was hurt.

