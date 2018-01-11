Person jumps from second floor to escape fire in Norfolk

Fire truck from the City of Norfolk (Photo: Norfolk Website)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Firefighters said a person jumped to safety after a second-story apartment caught fire Thursday afternoon.

Norfolk Fire-Rescue crews were in the 2800 block of Early St. just before 1 p.m.

Firefighters said the fire started in the kitchen, and a person jumped from the apartment to get to safety.

Medics took the person to the hospital.

No other person was hurt.

