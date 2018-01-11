Person jumps from second floor to escape fire in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Firefighters said a person jumped to safety after a second-story apartment caught fire Thursday afternoon.
Norfolk Fire-Rescue crews were in the 2800 block of Early St. just before 1 p.m.
Firefighters said the fire started in the kitchen, and a person jumped from the apartment to get to safety.
Medics took the person to the hospital.
No other person was hurt.
