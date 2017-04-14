Police: 3-year-old girl found wandering alone, naked in Norfolk

File photo of a Norfolk police car (Photo: Norfolk Police Dept.)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Charges are pending against the father of a 3-year-old girl, after the child was found wandering around alone and naked on Friday morning.

Officer Daniel Hudson with the Norfolk Police Department told 13News Now that officers were alerted to the naked child at around 6:30 a.m. in the area of K&W cafe located at 7525 Tidewater Drive.

Officers found the child unharmed, and began searching for her parents.

At around 8:45 p.m., officers found the gir's father in the 7400 block of Pennington Road.

Police and Child Protective Services are investigating. Hudson says charges are pending in the case.

© 2017 WVEC-TV