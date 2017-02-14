Police: Alcohol factor in crash that left driver pinned in Norfolk

Norfolk police said alcohol was a factor in a crash that injured the driver of an SUV in the 3400 block of East Princess Anne Road on February 14, 2017.

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Police said alcohol was a factor in a crash that left a man trapped inside an SUV Tuesday morning.

Emergency dispatchers received a call about a wreck in the 3400 block of East Princess Anne Road at 2:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found an overturned 2016 Jeep Compass.

Investigators said it left the roadway and then hit a curb before flipping.

Norfolk Fire Rescue was able to free the 32-year-old driver from the SUV. Medics took him to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with serious injuries; however, police expected him to survive.

Investigators said charges are pending against the driver.

