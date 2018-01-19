Police: Armed man robs Norfolk Family Dollar

(Photo: Norfolk Police Department)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Norfolk Police are searching for a man accused of robbing a Family Dollar store Wednesday night.

The robbery happened just after 8 p.m. at the store located at 1551 East Bayview Boulevard.

Police say the suspect approached the clerk, showed a gun and demanded money from the register. The suspect allegedly fled the area on foot.

No one was injured.

The suspect is described as a white man with brown and orange hair in his early twenties. He was last seen wearing an olive green hooded sweatshirt, red stocking hat, light colored pants, and one diamond earring.

If you have any information that will help police, call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

© 2018 WVEC-TV