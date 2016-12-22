Police: Armed man robs Smoke Shack in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Norfolk police are searching for a suspect who allegedly robbed the Smoke Shack earlier this week.
Around 12:45 p.m. on Dec. 20, police were called to the store located at 1105 N. Newtown Road for an armed robbery.
Detectives said a man entered the store, displayed a gun and demanded money from a clerk.
The clerk complied and the man fled the scene on foot.
The suspect is described as a black male in his early 20s, last seen wearing a black jacket with a hood and black pants.
No one was injured during the robbery.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.
