Police identify man hit, killed near Military Circle Mall

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Norfolk police have identified the man who was hit and killed by a vehicle near Military Circle Mall on New Year's Eve.

The accident happened shortly after 6:30 p.m. in the 5800 block of Poplar Hall Drive. Police say a vehicle was traveling eastbound when it struck 65-year-old Allen C. Rand who was trying to cross the street at Frizzell Avenue. The motorist remained at the scene.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident. The pedestrian's name has not been released at this time.