Police in standoff at Norfolk home

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are in a standoff situation at a Norfolk home on Wednesday afternoon.
Police have surrounded a house on West 26th Street, near Hampton Boulevard. A 60-year-old is reportedly inside, and refuses to come out.
Just before 10 am, someone called police to the say the man had a kitchen utensil as a weapon.
Four people inside the home got out safely.
