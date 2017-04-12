Police in standoff at Norfolk home

file photo (Photo: Hemera Technologies, Getty Images)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are in a standoff situation at a Norfolk home on Wednesday afternoon.

Police have surrounded a house on West 26th Street, near Hampton Boulevard. A 60-year-old is reportedly inside, and refuses to come out.

Just before 10 am, someone called police to the say the man had a kitchen utensil as a weapon.

Four people inside the home got out safely.

