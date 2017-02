(Photo: 13News Now)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are investigating an early morning shooting on West Balview Avenue, near 1st View Street.

Dispatchers tell us they got a call about gunshots around 3 a.m. Tuesday. When officers got there, they found one person had been shot.

We're working to find out the extent of the person's injuries.

(© 2017 WVEC)