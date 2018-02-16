Police investigate person possibly armed with gun on ODU campus

(Photo: ODU)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Old Dominion University Police say a person is in custody following reports of a man possibly in possession of a firearm.

Police received the call around 11:40 a.m. of an unidentified man who may have a gun. When officers approached the individual, the suspect ran.

ODU Police say they pursued the suspect and took him into custody without incident. Police say the individual is not affiliated with the university.

There is no word on what, if any charges the person faces. Investigators say there is no threat to the community.

© 2018 WVEC-TV