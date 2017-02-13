Police investigate reported sexual assault near Old Dominion University

ODU Police Car

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Old Dominion University police were investigating a sexual assault that was supposed to have taken place in a parking lot near campus.

The school sent out a safety alert to the college community Monday.

The alert said that a person reported an employee of The Edge attacked her between 12:30 a.m. and 1:10 a.m. on February 11.

She said that she had been in the bar at 4814 Hampton Boulevard prior to the reported attack and that she believed someone tampered with her drink.

The parking lot where the sexual assault was to have taken place is near the establishment.

The alert said no other information about the investigation was available.

