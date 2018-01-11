Police investigating robbery at Norfolk business

(Photo: Norfolk Police Department)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Norfolk police are investigating a robbery that happened at the Skrimp Shack on Military Highway on Tuesday night.

The suspect went into the store around 9 p.m., showed his gun and demanded money from the clerk. He left on foot. No one was injured.

Police said the suspect is described as a black man who was last seen wearing a black mask covering his face, black hooded sweatshirt, white shirt, black pants and black and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

© 2018 WVEC-TV