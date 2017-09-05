Man in critical condition after shooting on Bagnall Road in Norfolk

File photo of a Norfolk police car (Photo: Norfolk Police Dept.)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Detectives are looking for the person who shot a man on Bagnall Road early Tuesday morning.

Norfolk Police were alerted to the shooting in the 900 block of Bagnall Road around 3:00 a.m. on September 4.

Responding officers found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim is at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, he is listed in critical condition.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

