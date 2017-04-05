Police investigating shooting on Chesapeake Blvd. in Norfolk

(Photo: Jemie Lee, 13News Now)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Norfolk Police are investigating a shooting on Chesapeake Boulevard.

Officers responded to a shots fired call in the 6200 block of Alexander Street just after 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Officers found a man suffering from a graze gunshot wound in the 6200 block of Chesapeake Boulevard.

The man was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Norfolk Public Schools were placed on a precautionary lockdown for several minutes while police contained the scene.

Detectives continue to canvass the scene.

It is unclear whether this shooting is related to the one that happened on Tuesday evening in the same area.

Police have not released any suspect description and encourage anyone with any information about this shooting to contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

