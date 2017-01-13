Police investigating undetermined death on Redgate Avenue

Police on scene investigating after a person was found shot on Redgate Avenue in Norfolk. (Photo: Chenue Her, 13News Now)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- An undetermined death investigation is underway after a man was found shot in Norfolk Friday morning.

Dispatchers told 13News Now an emergency call came in around 5:40 a.m. reporting a shooting in the 2200 block of Redgate Avenue.

Officers responded and found a man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Melinda Wray with Norfolk Police.

The cause of death will be determined by the Medical Examiner's office.

UPDATE: one man died from gunshot wound. Weapon was found. Police not looking for a suspect. Undetermined death investigation. #13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/4wgBiiZ4r2 — Chenue Her (@ChenueHer) January 13, 2017

