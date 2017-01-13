Police investigating undetermined death on Redgate Avenue

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- An undetermined death investigation is underway after a man was found shot in Norfolk Friday morning.
Dispatchers told 13News Now an emergency call came in around 5:40 a.m. reporting a shooting in the 2200 block of Redgate Avenue.
Officers responded and found a man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Melinda Wray with Norfolk Police.
The cause of death will be determined by the Medical Examiner's office.
UPDATE: one man died from gunshot wound. Weapon was found. Police not looking for a suspect. Undetermined death investigation. #13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/4wgBiiZ4r2— Chenue Her (@ChenueHer) January 13, 2017
(© 2017 WVEC)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs