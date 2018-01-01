Police: Man seriously injured in Norfolk shooting

(Photo: 13News Now)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Police said a 41-year-old man is out of surgery and stable after he was shot early Monday morning in Norfolk.

The shooting happened at the Atlantic Apartments on Norview Avenue shortly before 1 a.m.

When officers pulled up to the scene, they found the man badly injured.

No additional details are available at this time.

If you have any information about this shooting, police ask that you call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

© 2018 WVEC-TV