Police: Man seriously injured in Norfolk shooting

Staff , WVEC 10:46 AM. EST January 01, 2018

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) --  Police said a 41-year-old man is out of surgery and stable after he was shot early Monday morning in Norfolk.

The shooting happened at the Atlantic Apartments on Norview Avenue shortly before 1 a.m.

When officers pulled up to the scene, they found the man badly injured.

No additional details are available at this time. 

If you have any information about this shooting, police ask that you call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

