Goodwin "Goody" Glassman (Photo: Norfolk Police Department)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Norfolk police say an elderly man who had been reported missing since Thursday has been found.

Goodwin "Goody" Glassman, 94, was located by police in Prince William County around 1:30 p.m. Sunday. He was taken to an area hospital for evaluation as a precaution, but appears to be in good health, according to police.

