WVEC
Close
Closings Alert 56 closing alerts
Close

Officer's eyes, face, neck burned in attack in Norfolk

Suspect burns officer with caustic substance

Staff , WVEC 12:52 PM. EST January 09, 2017

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A police department spokeswoman said a sergeant had significant injuries after someone attacked him with a caustic substance Monday.

Investigators said the man approached the sergeant just before 10 a.m. behind Dunkin' Donuts, located in the 800 block of North Military Highway, and threw an unknown substance into the sergeant's face. 

The sergeant was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with what appears to be significant burns to his eyes, face, and neck.

Police took the man accused of attacking the sergeant into custody. Charges against him are pending.

Investigators believe the assault was unprovoked. 


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories