Norfolk Police Deptartment (Photo: 13News Now)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A police department spokeswoman said a sergeant had significant injuries after someone attacked him with a caustic substance Monday.

Investigators said the man approached the sergeant just before 10 a.m. behind Dunkin' Donuts, located in the 800 block of North Military Highway, and threw an unknown substance into the sergeant's face.

The sergeant was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with what appears to be significant burns to his eyes, face, and neck.

Police took the man accused of attacking the sergeant into custody. Charges against him are pending.

Investigators believe the assault was unprovoked.