Police searching for two home invasion suspects at NSU

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Norfolk police are asking for the public's help to identify two people who were allegedly involved in a home invasion robbery that happened a Norfolk State University dormitory.

Around 1:30 p.m. on Monday, January 15, police were called to the dorm in the 2600 block of Corprew Avenue.

Police said two men had forced their way into a dorm room, and held three occupants at gunpoint. The suspects demanded money and personal items.

After taking the items, the suspects fled.

Surveillance image of the suspects believed to have been involved in a home invasion at an NSU dormitory. (Photo: Norfolk Police Dept.)

If you recognize these men or have any information that may help police, please call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

© 2018 WVEC-TV