Police standoff in Norfolk ends peacefully

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A man is in police custody following a standoff with Norfolk police that began Friday night.

Police say 48-year-old Donald Smiley held a woman against her will after a domestic violence incident. Smiley reportedly refused to release the woman and made threats against the woman's and his welfare.

The Norfolk Police Hostage Crisis Negotiation Team was called to the scene located in the 200 block of West 31st Street and several surrounding roadways were closed.

According to police, negotiators were able to make contact with Smiley and communication continued off and on for several hours into the morning.

Smiley was eventually taken into custody shortly before 7 a.m. Saturday. He has been charged with one count of abduction and may face charges for domestic assault.

The abducted woman was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment of injuries sustained during the initial domestic assault situation. Police describe her injuries as non-life threatening and say she is expected to make a full recovery.

The streets surrounding the incident were reopened to traffic after the standoff ended peacefully.

