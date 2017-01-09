Police: man in custody after throwing caustic substance in officer's face

Norfolk Police Deptartment (Photo: 13News Now)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A police sergeant has significant injuries after a man allegedly assaulted him with a caustic substance.

According to Norfolk police, just before 10:00 a.m. a man approached the sergeant in the 800 block of N. Military Highway and threw an unknown substance into the sergeant's face.

The sergeant was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with what appears to be significant burn injuries.

The suspect was taken into custody immediately. Police have not identified him, as charges against him are still pending.

Investigators believe the assault was unprovoked.